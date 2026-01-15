COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement and fire rescue agencies in Collier County are preparing for what could be the most severe brush fire season on record as dry conditions persist across Southwest Florida.

Despite cloudy and rainy appearances, the region remains very dry, prompting local first responders to intensify their preparations for an early and active brush fire season.

WATCH AS LOCAL AGENCIES PREPARE FOR WHAT COULD BE AN ACTIVE BRUSH FIRE SEASON:

Forest Service, Collier County officials warn dry conditions could fuel early brush fire season

Southwest Florida fire rescue agencies, the Florida Forest Service, and the Collier County Sheriff's Office are training together ahead of brush fire season, focusing on response times and coordination as conditions continue to dry out.

"The brush fire season could be its most severe that we've ever had, and we are preparing for that," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Rambosk said all agencies are ready from a response standpoint.

Meanwhile, the Florida Forest Service is urging people to take precautions, including clearing roofs, removing fire hazards from around homes, and maintaining at least 30 feet of defensible space around any property.

"Just be ready, be cognizant of what you're doing. If you're a smoker, don't be throwing cigarettes out. Extinguish your fires. If you have a need to burn some of your yard waste - things like that, please call first," Florida Forest Service representative Jesse Lavender said.

In a typical year, Florida sees about 2,500 wildfires, but the Forest Service responded to more than 3,000 last year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.