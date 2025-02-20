FOOD FIGHT: Naples considers stricter rules for outdoor dining along 5th Avenue

NAPLES, Fla. — Outdoor seating is one of the perks of dining on 5th Avenue in Naples, but city officials are considering new restrictions on restaurants using public sidewalks for seating. If approved, some smaller diners may have to move fully indoors.

On Thursday, Naples City Council held its first hearing on an ordinance that would impose new regulations on outdoor dining for restaurants operating on public sidewalks along 5th Avenue.

Naples considers new restrictions on outdoor dining along 5th Avenue

The city is proposing an increase in permit fees for restaurants that use public space and introducing an eight-foot clearance requirement to ensure more space for people walking.

Frederik Overdijking, owner of 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Street Diner, said outdoor seating is a major draw for his customers and people on 5th Avenue.

“It’s very popular, and we have about 80 seats outside,” Overdijking said.

However, he believes his businesses won’t be affected because his tables are on private property.

“We’re not infringing on the public footpath, so I’m not sure if that’s going to affect us,” he added.

For other establishments that rely on public sidewalks for dining, the new rules could have a significant impact on business.

People dining along 5th Avenue expressed mixed opinions on the proposed changes.

"I think whether you live here or visit here, this is what 5th Avenue is all about," said one resident.

Another diner supported the spacing requirement, saying, "Whatever it is off of eight feet, I think that's where it should start. You don't want to have chairs backing into the sidewalk."

"From this perspective, it doesn't look necessary to me—as long as they keep all of this wonderful vegetation," another person added.

Initially, City Council considered exempting restaurants with existing permits.

However, after pushback, especially from Vice Mayor Terry Hutchison, council decided to revisit the issue at the next hearing with stricter amendments.

"That's not OK, if we're having tables right up against where people park and it's not addressed in here" Hutchison said.

The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter on March 5.