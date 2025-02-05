Florida troopers search for Naples hit-and-run suspect

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run out of Naples.

Troopers tried to stop a car on Tuesday, Feb. 4, around 1 p.m. for a traffic violation, but the driver fled from the traffic stop.

A few minutes later, the same driver rear-ended another driver on Collier Boulevard, FHP said. They injured that car's driver, an 18-year-old girl. The suspect then drove away, troopers said, with two passengers in the suspect vehicle.

State Troopers and Collier County Sheriff’s Office later caught both passengers and booked them into the Collier County Jail for drug possession crimes.

Authorities are still searching for the hit-and-run driver.