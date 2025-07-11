COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The 2025 Florida Python Challenge is officially underway, drawing hunters from across the country to the Everglades in an effort to help control the population of invasive Burmese pythons.

The 10-day competition, which kicked off Friday, encourages participants to track and remove the snakes from South Florida's wetlands. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says the goal is not just sport, but environmental protection.

WATCH AS A LEAD RESEARCHER HANDLES A LIVE BURMESE PYTHON IN OCHOPEE:

Florida Python Challenge brings hunters to Collier County to target invasive snakes

Burmese pythons, which have no natural predators in Florida, have severely disrupted the ecosystem. According to FWC, they have devastated populations of native wildlife, including birds, raccoons and even endangered mammals.

David Shealy, lead researcher at the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters in Ochopee, has been tracking pythons for decades. While he's not competing this year, his campground has become a frequent launch point for seasoned and first-time hunters.

"I captured my first snake about three years after Hurricane Andrew," Shealy said. "It was one of the first big pythons found here in the Big Cypress Preserve. Thirteen feet long. We named it Big Mama — and it lived out its lifespan here at the facility."

Shealy, who often helps educate visitors, even offered a hands-on demonstration with a python.

"I'm not going to allow it to bite ya — and you know you've got insurance anyhow," he joked.

At night, Shealy says it's easy to spot who's out hunting and says he has seen dozens of more people out as of late.

"Last night there were people looking in the Big Cypress National Preserve," Shealy said. "You can always recognize those spotlights on the side of the road. Those are your snake hunter."

Last year's challenge brought in more than 850 participants and resulted in the removal of nearly 200 pythons. This year, the top prize for the most pythons caught is $10,000.

Outside Shealy's shop, a group of out-of-state hunters were hoping to make their first catch.

"We haven't got anything yet," one hunter said. "We've only been out for about eight hours — maybe a little less."

Shealy offered one more piece of advice — especially for drivers traveling through the region during the challenge.

"On the edges of the road and also on the highway — bright spotlights," he said. "If you come up on a situation like that, you need to slow down and be careful — there could be people in the middle of the road picking up a snake."

The Python Challenge runs through July 20. More information, including how to participate or report sightings, is available at FLPythonChallenge.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.