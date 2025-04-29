FLOODING CONCERNS: Dozens of homes in Tamarindo sit vacant in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Dozens of homes in Tamarindo, a Naples gated community remain vacant, and residents say flooding concerns are to blame.

Watch as Michael Bray, a homeowner in Tamarindo, says the ongoing stormwater issues have him worried, especially with hurricane season around the corner:

FLOODING CONCERNS: Dozens of homes in Tamarindo sit vacant

"When we get a long rainstorm, the drains actually start to back up," Bray said.

Construction on many homes in Tamarindo began in early 2022. Since then, hundreds of families have moved into the community, developed by D.R. Horton.

In response to questions about the vacant properties, the Collier County Growth Management Community Development Department confirmed it is aware of the issue. Officials say Certificates of Occupancy (COs) will not be issued for additional homes until the stormwater problems are resolved.

According to a statement from the county, heavy rain events during the 2024 rainy season revealed flaws in the stormwater management design, leading to significant roadway flooding. Since then, the developer and their engineering team have proposed multiple solutions, but none have yet received approval from the South Florida Water Management District.

A Collier County spokesperson emphasized that flooded streets could pose a serious risk to health and safety, potentially blocking emergency vehicles from reaching residents during a crisis. They say once the issue is properly resolved, they will revisit the issuance of COs.

Bray says he hopes repairs are completed soon.

"After the hurricanes, we got a little worried. I know D.R. Horton is aware of the issues and is kind of working on it, but we're just looking to get those fixed," Bray said.

D.R. Horton has not responded to FOX 4.

"This is where we wanted to retire and spend the rest of our years. We wanted to make sure this was going to be something that could give us a good piece of mind, built with quality," Bray said.

