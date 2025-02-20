FIRST LOOK: Hospital for orthopedic surgery close to opening in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A brand new orthopedic hospital is coming to the NCH North Campus.

Construction workers are putting finishing touches on the Hospital for Special Surgery. Justin Blohm is the Vice President.

He says the $150 million hospital does not have general surgeons which sets them apart from many other health facilitates.

WATCH HERE: FOX 4 Dominga Murray walks you through the new facility

Hospital for Special Surgery closer to opening in Naples

"You are going to the surgeon that only operates on knees or only operates on hips," he says, referring to patients of the health system.

There will be 10 operating rooms, 22 patient rooms, and a place where students can watch surgery as it happens.

Even the blue paint on the walls in the hospital was chosen to calm the staff and patient's nervous systems before surgery.

Jay and Patty Baker provided a $20 million matching grant.