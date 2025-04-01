Fire led to outage, according to Naples Fire Department

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Fire Department confirmed a fire caused widespread outages.

The fire happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday night along Gulfshore Boulevard North. It was contained to an outbuilding that houses a Florida Power and Light vault, according to Naples Fire. The equipment in that room is part of the larger system, along Gulfshore Boulevard.

Before crews could extinguish the flames, they had to wait for FP&L to shut down power. But once power was shut off, firefighters said, they extinguished the fire quickly.

No one was in the building. No injuries are reported.

Power across a large area in the north end of the city was shut down. Most outages were listed to be restored by noon on Tuesday.

A handful of fire alarms and elevator rescues which are believed to be associated with the power surge and outage were handled by the City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department, North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District, and Greater Naples Fire Rescue.