Fiddler’s Creek neighbors rally to reverse development plans on preserved land

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors and environmental advocates are rallying to overturn a recent decision by Collier County commissioners to approve a 750-unit apartment complex in a conservation area.

The project, slated for Section 29 near Fiddler’s Creek, borders the Collier-Seminole State Park and the Rookery Bay Reserve. The lands have been protected for decades.

“When you build a road across the preserve, and when you cut off the flow of water, you’re going to change the entire nature of that land,” said John Erario of Protect the Preserve, a group opposing the development.

The county commissioners approved the developer's project in December, citing a need for affordable housing. However, Protect the Preserve claims the process was flawed.

“Our goal was to present coherent, well-researched information that would be taken into consideration by the commissioners, and we were not able to do that,” Erario said, accusing officials of changing the rules before the December 10, 2024 meeting to exclude key expert testimony.

Commissioners defended their decision, arguing the complex could help with the area's affordable housing crisis.

Importantly, the county's vote does not approve the construction just yet, as the developer still needs state and federal permits.

“I do not believe they’re going to stop there,” said Susan Caglioti of Protect the Preserve. “This will all be filled in. I don’t for a millisecond think they’re not going to come back and say, ‘750 there? Well, we want another 750 here,’ and so on and so on, until it’s all gone."

Protect the Preserve says it's in communication with commissioners and plans to present its findings at a future meeting, in hopes of reversing the decision.