FHP searching for Naples suspect after hit-and-run leaves two women seriously injured

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured two women on New Year's morning in the Naples Manor neighborhood of Collier County.

According to FHP, the suspect and a passenger fled the scene after striking the women, who were strolling on the sidewalk.

The incident occurred on Texas Avenue between Jennings Street and Mitchell Street. FHP says the possible suspect, a 35-year-old male from Guatemala, was behind the wheel of a black Buick when he allegedly veered off the road and onto the sidewalk.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT HERE:

A 65-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman were both struck and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, state troopers said.

FHP is asking for help identifying the driver and the passenger in the vehicle. Authorities released video footage showing the suspect and the car involved.

The vehicle, which had no license plate, was abandoned a few blocks away on Holland Street after the crash.

"I’m always aware of my surroundings. Everybody should be aware of their surroundings," said Gerardo Valdez, a neighbor who spoke with Fox 4 News. Valdez, who often walks in the area, said that while accidents are rare in the neighborhood, speeding is a common issue.

"Every day I walk in this area just going to the park, and I’ve never seen this before. And it’s two women? Nah, that’s sad. You should watch who’s on the road and drive carefully," Valdez added.

Other neighbors described the chaotic scene as the two women lay on the ground bleeding. They wished the victims a speedy recovery but did not wish to speak on camera.

FHP urges anyone with information about the driver or the incident to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.