FHP: 9-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in Naples crash

Florida Highway Patrol said the girl was crossing Radio Road at Madison Park Blvd.
NAPLES, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl riding a bicycle was seriously injured Saturday evening when she was hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Naples, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 65-year-old Naples woman was stopped at a red light on eastbound Radio Road around 6 p.m., when the light turned green, she drove into the intersection at Madison Park Boulevard.

FHP said the girl, riding her bike, was crossing the road in the crosswalk when the 65-year-old woman drove into the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the driver was not hurt, and the crash remains under investigation.

