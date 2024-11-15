FEMA workers go door to door in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — FEMA went door to door at a manufactured home community in Naples Thursday.

"Everyone in the declared county has the right to register," said FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Specialist Lucas Kohler. "Part of that right is accessibility. Not everyone will catch the news that FEMA is in an area or know how to use a computer to register themselves."

Victoria Scott FEMA staff members urge people who need assistance to call the number provided if they are in a declared county.

So, disaster assistance survivor specialists, or DSAs, went door to door to make sure residents knew they were there to help them.

Naples resident Linda Kloman told FOX 4's Victoria Scott she didn't register Thursday.

FEMA puts boots on the ground in Naples

However, Kloman said she appreciates the face-to-face interaction.

"I thought it was really nice that they're actually in the neighborhood coming to individuals ' homes," Kloman said. "It's a complicated process, and it's helpful when they're helpful."

FEMA DSAs also wanted to make a clear point to residents.

"Just because people have applied with their flood insurance does not mean they applied for FEMA assistance," Kohler said.

They said people can be hesitant to apply with their personal insurance due to high rates.

"So, if you do have insurance and you know that you aren't going to be covered, you can always ask your insurance for a letter of non-coverage," Kohler said. "Don't apply with them. Just ask them for a letter of non-coverage."

FEMA staff members said the agency is not allowed to duplicate benefits if your personal insurance is covering you.

However, they said that letter of non-coverage gives them the green light to start assisting.

There are also some important dates to keep in mind.

"The end dates right now for Helene if you had damage is the 27th of November and for Milton the 11th of December," Kohler said.

You can also register online or by using the FEMA app.