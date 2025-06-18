FEMA presents new Collier Co flood maps, which could change your insurance rates

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County residents and property owners had the opportunity to view new draft preliminary flood insurance rate maps at an open house on Tuesday. These flood insurance rate maps (FIRMs), show the potential extent and risks of flooding in the area.

The newly released maps include 85 new panels with fresh analysis for homes in affected areas. While the city of Naples is not included in the new analysis, homes just east of Naples in District 6 are covered.

SEE THE WHERE THE NEW ANALYSIS AND MAPPING IS BELOW:

Collier County Government.

James Peterson, a local homeowner, says he's been waiting for this information.

"FEMA's not really talking to us or anybody about anything," Peterson said. "They're not telling us what they're gonna do, new changes, new plans, so I don't know what it's going to be like this summer."

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace explains the process:

FEMA presents new flood maps, which could change your insurance rates

Flood risk is now categorized into three levels based on multiple factors including ground characteristics, ground elevation, and height of the first floor. The assessment is no longer solely based on flood zone designation.

However, Peterson remains frustrated by the lack of clarity on how insurance companies utilize these maps.

"I had flood insurance but didn't have content, you know we lost everything that was in the house," Peterson said. "But it's pretty frustrating with them, even with the state of Florida as well as FEMA, they don't really take care of everybody right away."

Residents who want to check if their flood zone has changed can visit FEMA's mapping website.

Another open house will be held Wednesday at the South Regional Library. The new flood maps are not expected to be finalized until fall of 2026.



OPEN HOUSE INFO BELOW:

Wednesday, June 18, 2025, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Unincorporated Collier County)

South Regional Library

8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy.

Naples, FL 34113