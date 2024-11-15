NAPLES, Fla — Naples is now home to a new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), ready to help residents recover from Hurricane Milton. FOX 4 asked FEMA, why they’re in Collier County, when the hardest hit areas of the recent two hurricanes are so far north of here.

Watch Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski's report here...

FEMA opens Naples Recovery Center to assist people displaced by Hurricane Milton

A steady stream of people visited Thursday, meeting with FEMA and SBA agents to discuss their recovery needs. Sam Roberts said he came because the insulation and ducting under his house was flooded by storm surge just two years after losing his home to Hurricane Ian.

“If I can’t get it ripped out because it’s all full of water, it’s going to be unhealthy for me to stay there with the chance of black mold and things like that growing,” said Roberts.

Austin Schargorodski Sam Roberts, Naples resident.

Thankfully, Roberts said coming to the DRC was a crucial step forward. “FEMA’s probably going to be enough to cover the insulation, what they gave me. But, if that runs out I could go to the SBA,” said Roberts.

While Naples saw some coastal surge damage, most of Milton’s impact hit counties to the north. FOX 4 asked FEMA spokesperson Troy York why they opened the center in Naples.

“Many folds in the counties north of here, say Charlotte county for example, perhaps had to leave from Charlotte county because of damage to their homes. With alternate residences being, you know, everybody needing them and so few to have, they’ve had to move further out - many coming down this way,” York explained.

Austin Schargorodski Troy York, FEMA Spokesperson.

At this center, people can apply for disaster aid, get loan assistance, and access resources from FEMA and other agencies. York notes that many prefer face-to-face over online options.

“It’s easy for them to be guided by the person they’re talking with, who has experience in these matters and can help get them to the proper programs,” said York.

Austin Schargorodski FEMA agents helping residents at the Disaster Recovery Center.

To speed up the process, York suggests bringing ID, proof of residence, and records of losses. This center will be open daily from 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m., except Sundays, until further notice.