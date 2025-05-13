Felon and teen arrested after standoff with Collier County deputies

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies arrested a convicted felon and a teenager on Monday after a standoff with deputies at a Naples apartment complex, according to the office. The office reports the two are also suspects in an armed robbery and a shooting that left someone with a bullet in their back.

Christian Jeremy Wolf, 22, and Howard Wesley Green III, 17, both of Naples, face multiple felonies.

Deputies found Wolf and Green at Whistler’s Green apartments off Green Boulevard, where they were seen entering a vehicle.

Wolf was wanted for a Feb. 8 shooting in Golden Gate Estates and Green on three active felony warrants. Deputies arrested Green on warrants, but Wolf ran away. They later caught him after a brief standoff on the roof of an apartment building.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a firearm, a trafficking amount of oxycodone, and $1,230 cash.

Investigators also noted, Wolf damaged a water pipe at one of the apartment buildings, causing an estimated $10,000 to $20,000 in damage.

Wolf is charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in oxycodone, resisting arrest without violence and criminal mischief over $1,000 in connection with Monday’s events.

Following interviews with detectives, both Wolf and Green are also charged with armed burglary, armed robbery, and grand theft in connection an armed robbery last Thursday in the Estates. That's when detectives believe Green pulled a gun on a juvenile victim and stole jewelry and cash, while Wolf acted as the getaway driver.

Wolf also faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge in the shooting.

Detectives said he shot an 18-year-old male twice in the back as he was leaving a house party on 13th Street Northwest. The victim was flown by medical helicopter to a Fort Myers hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is currently recovering at home. Doctors believe he will need another surgery to remove a bullet still lodged in his back, according to detectives.

