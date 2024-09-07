"Fighting for the dream": FC Naples holds tryouts to make team's first roster

NAPLES, Fla. — Nearly 60 soccer players woke up bright and early Saturday to show why they belong on FC Naples.

The professional soccer team held its first round of tryouts at Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium in Naples from 8 - 10 a.m.

CEO of FC Naples Bob Moreno told FOX 4's Victoria Scott that players ranged in age from 16 to their late twenties.

You can watch part of Bob Moreno's interview with Victoria Scott here:

FC Naples holds first day of tryouts

He also said the team roster will focus heavily on local players. 23 players will make the team.

"We have people here locally," Moreno said. "We have people from all over the country flying out, but the focus of these tryouts is the local talent. We want to give players down here the opportunity to be part of the team first."

FC Naples Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland told Scott the first day of tryouts focused heavily on technical skills.

Players will be put in a game-like setting Sunday.

"They're fighting for the dream of getting that first professional contract," Poland said. "Today was smaller-sided, technical, kind of just trying to see what kind of a player they are. Tomorrow, we'll be evaluating them more on a full-field type of situation."

FC Naples officials said thousands of season tickets have already been sold.

Home tickets start at $8 per game.

The first game will be in early March of next year.