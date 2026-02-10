FC Naples prepares for season two with fresh talent and big goals

NAPLES, Fla. — After a phenomenal inaugural season and a historic playoff win, FC Naples is wasting no time preparing for season two. With new faces joining the roster and lessons learned from last year firmly in mind, the club is setting its sights on another exciting year in Southwest Florida.

Senior Reporter Emily Young gets a sneak peak of the new FC Naples team:

FC Naples gears up for Season 2

One of the biggest storylines heading into the new season is the arrival of fresh talent, including striker Giovanni Miglietti, who is already settling into life in Naples.

“I’m very excited to be here at FC Naples,” Miglietti said. “It’s my first year here—ecstatic. I love the city so far and I’m excited to see the fans.”

With players coming from different countries and backgrounds, team leaders emphasize that success isn’t built overnight. Developing chemistry off the field is just as important as performance on it.

“You have guys from other countries where their first language isn’t English,” said team captain Lalo Delgado. “You’re trying to see how you can carry a dialogue with them. We get to know each other, hang out outside of the field, and build those bonds and partnerships so when we’re on the field, it’s kind of seamless.”

While the roster may look different this season, the mentality remains unchanged. The team is focused on applying the lessons learned during its first year and controlling what it can—no matter what challenges arise.

“There’s always things outside of your control,” said head coach Matt Poland. “As long as we stay focused on what we’re trying to achieve and control the things we can, making sure we’re doing the best of our ability, we’ll ultimately be fine.”

FC Naples kicks off its second season at home on March 7, with tickets starting at $11.

Fans can expect a motivated squad, new energy, and the same commitment that made last season one to remember.