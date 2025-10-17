FC Naples prepares for Breast Cancer Awareness Night

NAPLES, Fla. — As the postseason approaches, FC Naples is inviting fans to rally together for a meaningful cause during the club’s second-to-last home match of the season. On Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m., FC Naples will host Spokane Velocity FC at Paradise Coast Sports Complex for Breast Cancer Awareness Night. A special evening dedicated to honoring survivors, raising awareness, and supporting those affected by breast cancer.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink and help “paint the stands pink” in a show of unity and strength. FC Naples will also donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its limited-edition Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts to the Naples Cancer Advisors, supporting programs that provide early detection, education, and patient care services across Southwest Florida.

The exclusive Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts will be available for purchase on game day at the FC Naples merchandise stands and online at shop.fcnaples.com

The match comes as FC Naples continues to build momentum heading into the USL League One Playoffs, having already secured a postseason spot in its historic inaugural season. Fans can purchase tickets and learn more about the event at fcnaples.com/tickets, and are encouraged to arrive early to take part in pre-match activities. Those unable to attend in person can watch all the action live at home on ESPN+.