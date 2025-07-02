FC Naples prepares for a spectacular July 4th game

NAPLES, Fla. — There's a new way to celebrate Independence Day in Southwest Florida this year.

FC Naples will host USL Championship rival Tampa Bay Rowdies at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m.

The real spectacle is the game, but the club has built a full evening of fun and games, including local guitarist Mattie Jolly, face painting, and balloon artistry. Every fan entering the stadium will receive glow sticks and handheld American flags to light up the night.

Throughout the concourse and beer garden, classic barbecue fare and special Independence Day-themed food and drink items will keep spirits high. A match-day raffle offers two standout prizes: a USA-themed soccer ball and an exclusive Fourth-of-July FC Naples shirt, both signed by the entire squad.

The halftime experience, brought to you by Andersen Corporation, will feature a patriotic race on the pitch. Contestants (chosen for their patriotic attire) will win a VIP experience to the next home game. Fans can also visit the beer garden’s interactive spin-the-wheel game and oversized yard-game zone featuring Giant Connect 4, Jenga, and Cornhole.

FC Naples currently holds third place in the USL League One standings. FC Naples is the first professional sports team based at the state-of-the-art Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida. Learn more about the team at www.FCNaples.com.

