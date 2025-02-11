FC Naples picks Physicians Regional as title sponsor for first-ever season

NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples, Collier County’s first professional sports team, has partnered with Physicians Regional Healthcare System ahead of its debut season in 2025.

Physicians Regional will serve as the team’s title sponsor and healthcare provider under a multi-year collaboration. The partnership was announced during a press conference this week.

“And of course, the reason that we’re all here today: to announce Physicians Regional as our title sponsor and healthcare provider,” said FC Naples CEO Roberto Moreno.

FC Naples partners with Physicians Regional for inaugural professional soccer season

The deal ensures the healthcare company’s logo will be featured on FC Naples jerseys and throughout the stadium. The team’s inaugural match is set for March 8 at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

“Everyone at Physicians Regional has a critical task of taking care of our players and having them ready to go on game day,” Moreno added.

Physicians Regional CEO Karl Leistikow said the organization is committed to supporting the team’s health and wellness needs.

“We’re going to be offering, obviously, athletic training, medical direction, and consulting services for any healthcare needs they may have — including wellness, prevention, as well as acute care needs,” Leistikow said.

FC Naples also unveiled its schedule for the 2025 season, which runs from March 8 to October 25. Tickets will range from $8 to $110 and are now available on the team’s website.

Head coach Matt Poland shared his excitement about building the team.

“Thousands of players we’ve looked through,” Poland said. “I can’t say the exact number yet, as we’re slowly announcing them as we go. But right now, we’ve announced three of them, and we have more under contract that we will be announcing in the near future.”

Moreno closed the event with a message to fans: “Let’s make history together.”