FC Naples offers special "Beat the Birds" ticket package for August matches

NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples is offering soccer fans a special ticket package for two upcoming home matches against South Georgia Tormenta FC and Texoma FC in early August.

The "Beat the Birds" promotion includes tickets to both matches on Wednesday, August 6 and Saturday, August 9, plus an official FC Naples summer scarf with each package purchased.

Fans can choose from three seating options: Beer Garden and Sideline Reserved sections for $45 each, or Premium Sideline seats for $95.

Watch Alessandro Martin with FC Naples preview how the team is partnering with local schools, on FOX 4 Morning news today:

FC Naples previews their Beat the Birds Bundle on Fox 4

The package represents a bundled discount compared to purchasing individual game tickets, according to team officials.

Both matches will be played at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples.

Scarves can be claimed at the main merchandise tent near Gate B on either matchday by presenting ID matching the purchaser's name. The team notes that supplies are limited.