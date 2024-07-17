FC Naples names Matt Poland as head coach for inaugural season

NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples has announced the appointment of Matt (Gaffa) Poland as the head coach and sporting director for the city’s first professional soccer team.

"It's an honor and it's so exciting to get to do here at home," said Poland, who brings more than a decade of experience to the role.

Poland, a seasoned soccer player, was introduced by FC Naples on Wednesday. Originally from Rochester, Minnesota, his professional soccer journey has taken him around the world, including stints in Finland and Sweden.

In Collier County, he has coached boys' and girls' teams at Marco Island Academy, Naples United FC, and the local U8. During his tenure at Naples United FC, his team ranked fourth nationally.

For the past 13 years, he has called Naples home and says he is now focused on building a team that reflects the best of the local community.

"I think the most exciting part is the fact that we finally, as a community, have a professional club to all rally around," Poland said. "We come from different places, a lot of people are transplants here, and now to have a club and a crest and an identity we can all support is incredible," he added.

Poland emphasized FC Naples' focus on local involvement in the club. "We really want this to be a club for the community, and we want to positively impact the community," he said. "They need to be good people and good mentors to youth, going into schools and different areas to be a part of the community."

Once formed, Poland's team will play at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, where fans will soon be able to watch live soccer games.

Roberto Moreno, CEO of FC Naples, shared his vision for the game day experience, promising an engaging and enjoyable atmosphere for fans of all ages.

"We want this to be something super fun for people of all ages, families, soccer lovers, and new fans of soccer who are able to come here, have a great time on a Saturday night, have good food, and have a great beer in a nice family environment," Moreno said.

Coach Poland will be assembling his team over the next several months, with the first game scheduled to kick off at the complex in March.