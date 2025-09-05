FC Naples hosts Greenville Triumph SC in key home matchup

NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples will take on Greenville Triumph SC in a home match Saturday at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, located at 3865 City Gate Blvd S.

Tickets for the match are available through the team's website at FCNaples.com.

The matchup represents another opportunity for local soccer fans to support their home team as FC Naples continues its season. FC Naples serves as the premier professional soccer team in Southwest Florida.

FOX 4 is the FC Naples broadcast partner.

