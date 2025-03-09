FC Naples’ historic home opener draws thousands of excited supporters

NAPLES, Fla. — Soccer fans in Southwest Florida had plenty to cheer about as FC Naples geared up for its first-ever game at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Saturday. Thousands of excited supporters packed the stadium for the club’s inaugural home match, marking a historic moment for the region’s soccer community.

“Inaugural night, we’re going to win this game!” one excited fan said.

Dressed in gold, white, and blue, families and supporters gathered to watch FC Naples take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves. The match was sold out, showing the area’s growing passion for professional soccer.

“It’s a groundbreaking experience here in Naples,” another fan said. “We’re so excited to have a professional soccer team, right?” a young supporter added, joining in the excitement.

For many, the arrival of FC Naples fulfilled a longtime desire to have a hometown team.

“I’ve been a soccer fan for 15 years, so finally having a team I can watch in person is amazing,” one attendee shared.

Before kickoff, emotions ran high, with some fans predicting a kncok out performance.

“Five-nothing… yeah, 5-0! We’re going to see a lot of goals scored today,” one supporter confidently predicted.

Others were cautiously optimistic, eager to see how the brand-new team would perform.

“Hopefully, we win. It’s going to be interesting because it’s a new team—we won’t know what to expect until the whistle blows and the game starts,” another fan said.

While the energy inside the stadium was electric, some attendees faced challenges with parking and check-in. FC Naples and Collier County deputies acknowledged the issues and said improvements are already in the works to enhance fan access for future matches.

CCSO also advised fans to arrive early to ensure a smoother experience.