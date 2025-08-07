NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples is bringing the Naples community together as soccer fans flock to support their hometown team.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to different fans about what the team means to them:

FC Naples brought a passionate crowd for a rare midweek game

Despite being a midweek game, enthusiastic crowds filled the stadium both inside and out, showing strong local support for the relatively new team, as it fought - and won - against South Gerogia, 2 to 1.

"I've been waiting for something like this, something local to be able to watch," one fan said.

For many people, having a local team to cheer for fills a void in the Naples sports scene.

"There's usually only teams in the Fort Myers area, so here we get to have a full-on game," a supporter said.

The team's appeal extends beyond local residents, attracting visitors from out of state as well.

"It's a great venue, they have a lot of activity around here, it's pretty much wide open, so it's kind of cool," said a fan visiting from Cleveland.

For some attendees, the matches provide family entertainment, while others connect with soccer on a deeper level.

"It's not just a sport, it's like a whole culture," one passionate fan said.

The beautiful game has proven to be a unifying force in Naples, bringing together people from all walks of life.

"In that one moment, they all watch soccer together," a fan said.

