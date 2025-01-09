Family sues Captain Jack’s Airboat Tours in Everglades City over 2024 crash

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — A family says their trip to Everglades City in summer 2024 turned into a nightmare when an airboat ride ended in a crash that left them seriously injured. Now, they are suing Captain Jack’s Airboat Tours, one of the area’s most popular tour operators.

In an eight-page federal lawsuit, Elizabeth Ballester alleges negligence on the part of the company.

The suit claims Captain Jack’s operated its boats at "hazardous speeds" and failed to properly train and supervise its captains.

“The captain negligently operated the boat and caused it to strike an exposed mangrove, ejecting the children from the boat,” said Justin Pimenta, a partner with Abrahamson & Uiterwyk Law Firm, which is representing the family.

The complaint details injuries including bruises, fractures, and facial scarring. The family is demanding a jury trial and seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Captain Jack’s Airboat Tours repeatedly declined to provide any comment. When approaching the business in person, the company told Fox 4 to leave the property.

Pimenta would not provide specifics on how the captain’s actions were negligent or elaborate on the full extent of the family’s injuries, saying he wanted to present that evidence in court.

However, he emphasized that the family wants a fair and timely resolution.

“What we’re hoping is that the airboat company steps forward and does what’s right by the family. We’d like this resolved as quickly as possible in a way that’s fair for all parties," Pimenta said.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of another airboat accident in December involving a separate company. That crash left 23 people injured, some of whom have also filed lawsuits.