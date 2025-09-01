‘Failed experiment’: Collier County homeowners react to possible Florida HOA ban

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — If you own a home in a shared community, chances are you pay a homeowners association fee. But a Florida lawmaker is pushing to do away with HOAs altogether — a proposal that has some Collier County residents talking.

Thousands of people across the county live in HOA-governed neighborhoods. That means paying monthly or annual fees in exchange for shared amenities, property maintenance and neighborhood rules.

State Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, a Republican from Miami, recently called the HOA system a “failed experiment” and said he is considering legislation to repeal it statewide.

“In the Free State of Florida, we should not have authoritarian boards dictate your day-to-day life with no accountability,” Porras wrote on social media.

Reactions in Naples are mixed. Ann Hord, who owns a part-time home in the area, said she wouldn’t mind seeing HOAs go.

“They come up every year and it’s like” Hord said with a sigh. “I mean the property is upkept, we don’t have to do anything really. But that would be really nice," she added, agreeing with a ban.

Others say eliminating HOAs could make Florida more attractive to younger homebuyers.

“That would be amazing. It would definitely make us want to stay in Florida,” said Amy Gruenfelder, who was visiting Naples from Jupiter.

Still, many see HOAs as a major draw for people moving to Collier County. Real estate professional Yasmin Saad said there are roughly 350 associations in the county, and demand remains strong.

“Most of the time we do see HOAs continue to be a popular choice,” Saad explained. "The question really comes down to what type of lifestyle people want to have," she added.

HOA fees in Collier County can range from about $50 to tens of thousands per year.

“There are a lot of rules that come with them, but along with that comes property value, consistency and knowing what to expect — and people really do appreciate that," Saad added.

Florida’s next legislative session begins Jan. 13, when lawmakers could decide whether Porras’ proposal gains traction.

