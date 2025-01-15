EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — The owner of the old railway depot in Everglades City is breathing new hope into the historic building, announcing plans to restore it with help from several local companies and donors.

Just months ago, the depot was on the verge of demolition, but owner Bill Odrey is determined to revive it and transform it into the city's biggest attraction.

“I prayed about this, and everything happened,” Odrey said.

Everglades City Railway Depot set to be restored after years of disrepair, owner says

The nearly 100-year old building building used to be a restaurant and community center. It has been vacant ever since the county declared it unsafe. Now, Odrey says several companies are stepping in to help by donating materials.

On November 19, 2024, the Everglades City Code Enforcement Board granted Odrey 180 days to bring the building into compliance, with roof repairs being the top priority.

“We have Carlisle SynTec with the TPO covering the whole roof,” Odrey said. “Crown Tile is taking care of all the tile—they’ll be here Wednesday. The vice president of the company is coming too. And we’re still looking for soffit and fascia material to go around the building," he added.

While materials are falling into place, Odrey is still figuring out how to cover labor costs. He has already sold his home in Naples to focus entirely on the restoration.

Odrey's vision for the 20,000-square-foot building includes a restaurant, event center, and eventually a hotel, aiming to turn it into a hub for Everglades City.

“What we’re trying to do is basically make this an all-inclusive experience,” Odrey said. “So you can see the beauty of Everglades City, a lot of different places to see down here. And then you’ll have a good place to eat nice place to see," he added.

Odrey hopes to finish the project by the end of the year.

“It took a long time to get here, but I was relentless and kept pursuing it,” he said.

The depot holds a cherished place in Everglades City’s history.

Opened in 1928, it served as a key passenger and freight hub until 1956 before being repurposed for various businesses, including the Old Station Restaurant and Everglades Seafood Depot.