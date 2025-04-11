Employee severely injured in St. Matthew's crash has organ damage, multiple broken bones

NAPLES, Fla. — The family of a crash victim released a statement Friday after the horrific crash into St Matthew's House Thrift Store.

They said she is still in the hospital and is fighting for her life.

The family said she worked at St. Matthew's House for almost two years.

"She has sustained multiple life threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. She was flown and transported to multiple hospitals in the area to receive care and has already undergone one major surgery. Due to her extensive injuries, including severe organ damage and multiple broke bones, she is intubated and sedated." The family said in a written statement.

The family said they have not yet been able to speak with her. They thanked the community for their support.

42-year-old Donald Peyton-Lee Russell Jr. is accused of intentionally driving into the store, he did not make an appearance in court on Friday due to injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says a total of six people were injured in the crash and transported to area hospitals. Three of the victims sustained traumatic injuries.

The Sheriff's office took Russell into custody at the scene.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, three counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon (his vehicle) and criminal mischief over $1,000.

The crash remains under investigation.

