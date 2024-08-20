ELECTION DAY RESCUE: Naples volunteer saves woman from submerged car

NAPLES, Fla — A campaign volunteer saved a woman from a submerged car Tuesday morning, outside of a Naples polling place.

The volunteer, Jackie Ardoline, went to Covenant Church of Naples to hold up campaign signs for Collier County School Board Member Stephanie Lucarelli. She says when she pulled into the parking lot, she saw the car in the water and an elderly woman hanging out of the driver's side window.

Jackie Ardoline A campaign volunteer took this picture of a woman in a submerged car, outside of Collier County polling place on Tuesday

Ardoline tells Fox 4 that she rushed into the water and helped the woman out of her car.

Jackie Ardoline Car submerged in a pond outside of a Collier County polling place on Tuesday

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the woman in the car was taken to the hospital, but did not have major injuries.

Jackie Ardoline Car submerged in pond outside of a Collier County polling place on Tuesday morning

Lucarelli called Ardoline an amazing person and now a hero.