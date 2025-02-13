Driver rams into FWC vehicle overnight, troopers say

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were hospitalized, including a Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officer, after an overnight crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash involved a marked FWC pickup and a Toyota Corolla.

The Toyota driver was heading north on I-75, coming to the lane closure at mile marker 106, according to FHP. At the same time, the FWC pickup was stopped in one northbound lane with emergency blue lights on to warn drivers of the lane closure. The lane was also marked off with cones, and an amber warning arrow board was posted. However, the Toyota's driver did not move over. The driver then drove into the FWC truck.

Troopers said Toyota's driver and passenger were both hospitalized. The FWC officer was also hospitalized, but with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

