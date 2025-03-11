Watch Now
FWC reports driver hit, killed panther in Collier County

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A fourth panther has died in 2025, according to wildlife officials.

The FWC updated the Panther Pulse, which noted that they found the remains of a 4 to 5 year-old male Florida panther, on March 10.

It was 1.6 miles north of the intersection with SR82 in Collier County.

Officials believe a driver hit and killed it.

If you have spotted an injured, sick or dead panther, you are asked to report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

