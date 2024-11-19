Deputies: Victim and suspect in Naples shooting knew each other, no arrests made

NAPLES, Fla. — Authorities released an update on Tuesday about the shooting death of 18-year-old Deshia Arthur outside a house party in Naples over the weekend. However, many questions remain unanswered as investigators continue their work.

In a post on Facebook, the Collier Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Arthur and the suspect "were known to each other," signaling that their office may have identified a possible shooter.

However, when asked numerous times by Fox 4's Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett, CCSO said that no arrests have been made and that no one connected to the case has died or been detained.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT HERE:

Deputies: Victim and suspect in Naples shooting knew each other, no arrests yet

Despite that, the Sheriff's Office claims there is "no threat" to the general public, leaving some in the community unsure whether a shooter remains at large.

“This has been going on for two or three days, and that’s what I don’t understand,” one neighbor said. “It should have been resolved in one day," the neighbor added.

Neighbors and friends of Arthur describe the situation as both confusing and heartbreaking. Many chose not to speak on camera, but they all agreed they deserve to know who is responsible.

Fox 4 News

"I'm so sorry to her mother and her family that have to go through this, and all of her friends," said Arthur’s close friend, Lorena Metelus, as she held back tears.

The shooting happened just outside a short-term rental property where a party with dozens of people was taking place. The property owner told Fox 4 News that they called law enforcement to break up the gathering, which violated house rules. The owner did not want to appear on camera.

As Arthur’s family waits for justice, they have created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had already raised more than $4,500.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the case to come forward. The investigation remains active.