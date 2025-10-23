Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies say Naples man crashed into four vehicles after chase

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man is accused of reckless driving that caused injuries and property damage, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Raul Medina, 20, was arrested Wednesday night after escaping deputies and crashing into four vehicles, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the incident sent one person to the hospital.

Collier County Sheriff's Office said this arrest also came just five months after Medina was arrested for street racing.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said they saw Medina driving more than 100 mph on Immokalee Road near Wilson Boulevard. When deputies tried to follow him, they said Medina turned off his vehicle’s lights and fled.

However, deputies said they saw Medina minutes later near Collier Boulevard and Golden Gate Boulevard, still speeding. This time, deputies said, when Medina tried to flee, he lost control and crashed into a vehicle before coming to a stop near Golden Gate Parkway and Tropicana Boulevard.

The victim in that crash was sent to the hospital, according to CCSO.

Deputies said Medina also struck and damaged three more vehicles.

Medina is charged with fleeing law enforcement while causing injury, reckless driving causing damage, operating a vehicle over 100 mph, and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

Mahmoud Bennett