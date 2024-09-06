One person's in custody following Naples barricading incident

Update 1:02PM

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says this incident was "resolved without incident".

The person has been taken into protective custody under the provisions of the Baker Act.

Original Reporting

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says deputies are on the scene of a barricaded person inside of a home on Vardin Place in Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples.

There is no danger to the public; however people who live int he area have been evacuated out of precaution.

