COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — A 44-year-old man from Miami was killed in a crash on I-75 in Collier County Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the man was driving a Kia Soul and crashed into the back of a Tesla.

It happened in the westbound lane, about seven miles west of SR 29.

The interstate was closed for hours while troopers investigated.