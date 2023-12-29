Deadline for officials to resign over Florida's controversial Form 6 rule approaches

NAPLES, Fla — This Saturday is the last chance for local Florida officials to step down if they don't want to deal with new financial disclosure rules. The rules, known as "Form 6," which take effect next year, require local leaders to share info about their net worth with the public.

Form 6 is already required for some state officials, but it's become a top issue among small-town governments now that it will soon apply to them.

In Naples, Vice Mayor Mike McCabe and City Council Member Beth Petrunoff had expressed plans to quit in December over the new rules, describing them as "invasive."

During a council meeting, McCabe, who resigned in December, said, "It truly pains me to step away, but when a legislature changes the game and stacks the deck to the point that the assault is too great, you have to make a decision."

Meanwhile, Council Member Beth Petrunoff told Fox 4 in early December she was weighing all her options shortly after she announced plans to resign.

Should she follow through with her decision by Sunday, the City Manager indicated that this move would pave the way for a special election.

"Her term doesn't end until February 2026. So, the Council also has the discretion to temporarily select someone through a majority vote to fill her seat until the March election in 2024," explained City Manager Jay Boodheshwar.

As of Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for Naples reported no confirmation of Petrunoff filing for resignation.