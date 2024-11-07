Couple escapes apartment fire in Naples

NAPLES, Fla — A Naples couple was able to safely get out of their apartment, during a fire early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Charleston Square Village apartment complex.

Naples Fire Investigation

Walter Smith told Fox 4 that he woke up just after 3 am because he smelled the smoke. He says he looked outside and saw it billowing from his roof.

Naples Fire and Rescue was able to put the fire out. They say it started in the attic.

Smith says his apartment and several shops on the lower floor have water damage.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.