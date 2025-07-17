NAPLES, Fla. — A plan to bring a new Costco to East Naples hit a delay Thursday after Collier County planners postponed a vote on a proposed gas station tied to the project.

Costco is eyeing an empty lot at the corner of Collier Boulevard and Rattlesnake Hammock Road as the site for its newest warehouse in Southwest Florida. It sits within Hacienda Lakes mixed-use planned unit development, an area where commercial developments are allowed to go up.

WATCH AS NEIGHBORS CLASH OVER THE PROPOSED COSTCO PLAN IN EAST NAPLES:

County planners delay vote on proposed Costco in East Naples over gas station concerns

While the county’s Planning Commission has recommended approval for several components of the project — tied to landscaping and the parking lot design — it held off on approving the gas station component, requesting a market study before moving forward.

The gas station, a central part of Costco’s proposal, would sit approximately 130 feet from an existing 7-Eleven across the street. It would also be located near a dead-end residential road, sparking concern among neighbors.

“My major issue is the 500-foot waiver for the gas station,” said Milton Spokojny, an out-of-state attorney who lives in Collier County. “I don't believe they qualify for that waiver."

Spokojny was among more than 100 people who attended Thursday’s meeting, many of whom voiced opposition to increased traffic and congestion the project could bring to their neighborhood. Some opponents said they believe Costco may pull the project altogether if the gas station isn’t approved.

“I believe that if Costco does not get the approval of the gas station — they will abandon the project,” Spokojny added.

But not everyone at the meeting was against the development. Some people said the drive to the nearest Costco in Naples can take up to an hour and believe a new location would bring convenience.

“I personally like the convenience of having the gas pumps at Costco,” said Janice Christopher. “The gas is always very affordable — much cheaper than other stations in the area," she added.

Planning commissioners ultimately tabled the vote on the gas station until Sept. 4. In the meantime, they’ve asked Costco representatives to return with a market study to better assess the demand and potential impact.

Frank Cipolla, who represents the group opposing the Costco going up, said they plan to keep showing up.

“Costco was asked for more time to gather the materials they didn’t have today — they were clearly unprepared,” Cipolla said. “We’ll be there when it goes to the county commissioners - if it does," he added.

Even if the Planning Commission gives its approval in September, the project would still need a final green light from the Collier County Board of Commissioners.