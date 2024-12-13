construction worker injured in fall from naples roof

NAPLES, Fla. — A construction worker fell from the third story of a home in Naples on Thursday morning, Naples Fire Department and North Collier Fire rescued the worker from the roof.

Watch the story here:

Construction Worker Rescued After Falling from Roof in Naples

Deputy Chief Corey Adamski of the Naples Fire Department explained that the call came in around 10 a.m. Thursday. The worker, who was on the roof of a private home, lost his footing and fell from the third story to the second.

Unfortunately, he sustained leg injuries and was not able to descend the ladder safely.

A total of nine fire fighters from Naples Fire and North Collier Fire worked together to bring the worker down. The team used a specialized rescue technique to safely remove the injured worker from the site.

"We have our personnel get on the roof, we package the patient up in what we call a Stokes basket. It's essentially a metal frame that wraps around the patient, securing them inside the basket. Then, we attach the basket to a ladder or another aerial device, depending on how the truck is set up," Adamski said.

The department emphasized that this type of rescue is not uncommon, especially during the busy construction season. In fact, the fire department responds to about a dozen similar calls each year, demonstrating just how critical it is to be prepared for such accidents.

The Naples Fire Department reminded the public of the importance of safety when working on roofs. “Even professionals use safety lines to prevent falls,” said Adamski. He encourages residents to try and find a way to stay on the ladder, and not actually get on the roof,

If possible, work directly from the ladder to avoid getting on the roof altogether,” said Adamski.