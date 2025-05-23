Collier veteran to be honored at FC Naples service appreciation night

NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples is hosting its first-ever Service Appreciation Night to recognize veterans living in the community as Americans prepare to observe Memorial Day.

Justin Baxter, a U.S. Army veteran who served for a decade as a military police officer, including a deployment to Iraq during the early 2000s, is among those being honored at the event.

"I served as a military police officer in the Army, so I served all over the place," Baxter said.

Now living in Collier County, Baxter is among several veterans invited to be recognized at the team's appreciation event Sunday at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

For Baxter, Memorial Day represents more than his own service — it's a time to reflect on the sacrifices of those who came before and after him.

"The camaraderie, I think. Guys that willingly raise their hand and join the military and give service to our country. That says a lot about your character and who you are," he explained.

Having experienced a war zone firsthand during the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Baxter understands the challenges veterans face when transitioning back to civilian life. He credits his support system with helping him adjust.

“It’s like a big family reunion,” Baxter said. “For me, I love meeting other veterans — especially those I haven’t met before. I love hearing their stories, learning about who they are and where they come from," he said.

"It is difficult to come back from combat service and to enter everyday normal life," he said. "The key for me was really big family and really strong network and friends."

FC Naples' Service Appreciation Night begins at 7 p.m. Sunday. You can watch the game live on Fox 4. Baxter hopes the tribute will inspire others to reflect on the meaning of the holiday.

"I'd like for everyone to think about Memorial Day and what it means for you… and what it means for your family," he said.

