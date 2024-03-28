Collier survey shows support for conserving water & it's not just to save money

NAPLES, Fla — A new Collier County survey reveals just how much people care about saving water. The county released a report they say could provide valuable guidance for conservation efforts as we enter one of the driest months of the year.

The survey, which polled 557 residents, indicates a strong desire among respondents to conserve water. It found that more than half of the people surveyed want to save more than 10% of the water they use. Another 38% are aiming to conserve between 5-10% in the next year.

"I think this area has always been conservation-minded," said Howard Brogdon, the Water Director for Collier County Public Utilities.

Motivations for water conservation varied among respondents.

According to the survey, 45% said they want to make sure there’s enough water for future generations as the main reason they conserve water. The results also show 39% of people want to protect the environment and 8% consider it their civic duty. Only 7% consider saving money to be the most important reason, according to results from the survey.

In addition, respondents to the survey answered questions about their water choices and preferences. The data show 70% of respondents consider tap water to be the best kind of water to drink, while 30% prefer bottled water.

On average, residents in the county use 130 gallons of water per day. Approximately half of that goes to lawn irrigation. Brogdon said using things like low-flow faucets and shower heads, plus irrigation schedules, can help save water.

"If everybody who was a resident or a user in our system would conserve up to 10% of their water use, that could be 3 million gallons a day or up to a billion gallons a year," Brogdon said.

Residents interested in sharing their water usage habits and conservation plans can participate in the survey by visiting ConserveWaterLoveCollier.com