NAPLES, Fla. — One of Collier County’s biggest annual events is back. The 49th Annual Collier County Fair officially kicked off Thursday afternoon at the Collier County Fairgrounds and will run through Sunday, March 30.

The family-friendly fair features 30 big rides — including seven high-thrill “super rides” — as well as more than a dozen smaller rides for kids. Organizers say nearly 100 vendors are participating this year, offering food, games, and more.

Collier Fair 2025 promises new rides, interactive garden, and family favorites

The event typically draws around 90,000 visitors.

“We have new vendors, we have a new setup, we’ve added rides in a different area,” said fair manager Rhonda Ward. “We’ve changed some barn around and things like that, so we are excited. And most of all, we’re excited we're going to be doing some field trips for some of our special needs kids this year — and, we’re going to have an interactive garden with activities," she added.

Some other special events at the Collier Fair include the Goat & Pee Wee Show, Rabbit & Cavy Show, Poultry Showmanship, and the Making Life “Fair” fundraiser and silent auction.

Parking at the fair is free. Ticket prices vary by day, and guests are required to bring clear bags for security purposes.