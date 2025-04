NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers about a car fire.

Deputies report around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, U.S. 41 East closed at Southwest Boulevard due to a crash involving a car on fire.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route, if possible.

Fox 4 is waiting to hear back from Florida Highway Patrol for further details on the crash and driver(s).