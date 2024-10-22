Collier County voters discuss key election issues as early voting kicks off

NAPLES, Fla. — Early voting has officially begun in Collier County, giving people a head start to cast their ballots before the general election.

Voters began showing up at polling locations across the county on Monday, including several high-profile leaders who made their way to the Headquarters Library in Naples.

Among them was Republican Senator Rick Scott, who arrived with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to a group of cheering supporters. “I hope everybody votes; this is an important year,” Scott said, adding, “We’ve gotta change the direction of the country.”

They were joined by Senator Kathleen Passidomo, former U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn, and two Collier County Commissioners.

Democrats also came out to vote, with several emphasizing the significance of this election.

“Harris represents freedom—freedom of speech, movement, capitalism, and rights,” said local resident Frank Cambria. “I think Trump’s a fascist,” he added.

For many local voters, national issues were at the forefront of their concerns. Several cited the economy and immigration as top priorities. “The economy is first, and immigration is second,” said one voter, while another expressed concern about the growing national deficit.

Local and state issues also weighed heavily on voters' minds, including reproductive rights.

“The abortion ban needs to be eliminated,” said Dave Addison, a voter supporting Amendment 4, which aims to expand reproductive rights in Florida.

Nearby, another voter who opposes Amendment 4 shared her perspective. "Amendment 4 advocates for abortion up through birth," Michelle Ciber-DelRe told Fox 4.

The amendment states: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider."

Parental rights in schools were also a key issue for some. “It’s not for the children to teach their parents or to hide things from their parents,” said Kenneth Kowalski, as he headed in to vote.

Florida's Amendment 1, if approved, would make school board elections across the state partisan starting in 2026.

Early voting in Collier County will continues daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 2 at these 11 locations:



Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamiami Trail East in Naples

Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue North in Everglades City

Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway in Naples

Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard in Naples

Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street in Immokalee

Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive in Naples

Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive in Marco Island

Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8 th Avenue S in Naples

Avenue S in Naples North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road in Naples

South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway in Naples

Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue in Naples

Voters can also cast their ballots at their assigned precinct on Election Day, November 5, 2024.