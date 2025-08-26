Collier County to display Ten Commandments on government properties, sparking debate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Ten Commandments will soon be displayed on government properties across Collier County after commissioners approved a controversial measure to install the religious text alongside other historical documents.

The decision drew strong push back at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting. Thirty-nine speakers addressed the board, most opposing the plan, which would display the Ten Commandments as part of a "larger exhibit depicting the foundations of American law," according to the county.

WATCH AS COLLIER COUNTY RESIDENTS CLASH OVER THE DECISION AT THE COMMISSIONERS MEETING:

“Everything about it seems inappropriate and contrary to the principles of a free society where religion and government are separate,” said Rev. Dr. Sharon Harris-Euing, president of the Interfaith Alliance of Southwest Florida. She said the move violates the First Amendment.

“Christians are not to be preferred, and the Christian perspective is not to be ascendant. I say that with humility and deep commitment as a Christian minister,” Harris-Euing added.

Supporters, however, argued the display could unite the country around shared values.

“If you look at the nation and what is happening, immorality is rampant,” said Jerry Rutherford, who helped bring the idea to a vote. Rutherford said he is not opposed to other religious groups requesting their own displays and has offered to donate Ten Commandments plaques to the county.

“The founders established our original laws on the Ten Commandments. It’s been civil law in the West for more than two thousand years. It’s not just a religious statement — it’s a civil statement,” Rutherford explained.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the measure with only commissioners Burt Saunders opposing.

Commissioner Chris Hall, who sponsored the measure, said the proposal is not about religion. He directed staff to determine in the coming weeks where the displays would be installed.

“This proposal has nothing to do with religion. Zero. Zilch. Nada,” Hall said.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Ten Commandments plaques are allowed when displayed in a historical or educational context, but not when promoting religion.

In the past month, state and federal judges have struck down similar displays in schools in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.