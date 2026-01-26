EAST NAPLES, Fla. — After years of planning, Collier County commissioners are expected to approve a plan totaling nearly $5 million for sidewalk improvements on several streets across the county, including Linwood Avenue in East Naples.

Linwood Avenue currently has no sidewalks, making it dangerous for neighbors and students walking or biking to Shadowlawn Elementary School in East Naples. County officials plan to add six-foot sidewalks on both sides of Linwood from Linwood Way to Airport Pulling Road as part of the Safe Routes to School program under the Florida Department of Transportation.

WATCH AS NEIGHBORS WEIGH IN ON THE NEED FOR SIDEWALKS IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

Collier County set to approve $5M in sidewalk upgrades, some planned 7 years ago

Daniel Torres rides his bike daily in Naples and said the improvements are needed.

"Everyday I travel through here because I go eat at the church, and I think it'd be a good idea," he said.

The Linwood improvements alone are expected to cost $761,516, and county records show the area was first flagged for sidewalk upgrades in 2018.

Commissioners are also expected to approve other sidewalk improvements funded through FDOT’s Local Agency Program:



Goodlette-Frank Road area: Four segments on Frank Whiteman Boulevard, Cooper Drive, Illinois Drive, Wisconsin Drive

Pine Street: 5-ft sidewalk, Becca Avenue

Naples Manor: 5-ft sidewalks on Sholtz, Holland, and Caldwell streets.

Together, all the projects total nearly $5 million.

"And there are mothers and fathers walking their children to school — and you want to shoot down Linwood Avenue at about 85 MPH because you got your car jacked up. Please put us up some sidewalks so the children will be safe," Geno, who lives in East Naples.

When asked about the length project timeline for Linwood, Collier County said in an email, “Infrastructure projects typically require multiple years to progress from grant application, through design, and into construction.”

The school district, while not directly involved, said it "supports any improvements that help students safely access schools."

"It's dangerous, it's dangerous. People drive too fast through here, and I think maybe it's necessary, halfway through the road if they put a bump," Torres said.

Commissioners are set to give final approval for the sidewalk improvements on Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.