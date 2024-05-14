NEW SCHOOL ZONES? Collier Co. Schools to vote on possible school zoning changes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla — The Collier County School Board is set to vote Tuesday on a proposal that could redraw school boundaries. Changes to the map could split neighborhoods and cause students to change schools.

The proposed boundary modification plan has been in the works for months. It aims to reshape zones around 32 public elementary, middle, and high schools.

According to the district, the move seeks to accommodate Collier County's growing population and ease overcrowded schools.

Chad Oliver from CCPS told Fox 4, "It's necessary but it's highly personal because you're dealing with where students are assigned to go to school and that's a really big decision."

One area under scrutiny is where elementary students currently attend Laurel Oak Elementary. Under the proposed plan, about 33 students from the neighborhood along Oakes Blvd would be reassigned to Vineyards Elementary.

More than 200 students from the StoneCreek, Riverstone, Olde Cypress area would also switch schools if the proposal is approved.

While some parents express discontent with the proposal, the school district argues that it will alleviate congestion in certain areas and create space for expanding communities.

"We're being pulled apart, we're being pushed to different communities. We've all been in these communities for 12 plus years and we just feel like it's really unfair," said Stephanie Jonas, an elementary school parent.

CCPS serves over 47,000 students across its schools.

The vote on the rezoning plan is scheduled for Tuesday evening.