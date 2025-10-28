Collier County leaders to vote whether to approve "Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway"

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County commissioners are set to vote Tuesday on whether to designate a 14-mile stretch of Immokalee Road as the “Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway”, honoring the conservative activist who was assassinated last month.

The proposal would place signs along the roadway, including at intersections with I-75, and run from U.S. 41 in North Naples to Oil Well Road in Golden Gate Estates.

The estimated cost for for the six signs to go up is $3,000.

Supporters of the designation say it honors Kirk’s contributions to civic engagement and activism. John Meo, chairman of the Collier County Republican Executive Committee, said the move reflects Kirk’s commitment to his beliefs.

“It came about as a way to honor a man that had courage for his faith and that was what he expressed that he would want to be known for,” Meo said.

Supporters report Kirk had visited Naples once earlier this year.

Not everyone supports the proposal to rename part of Immokalee road.

“I’m kind of shocked because, to be honest, that’s a ridiculous idea in my opinion. I feel like it’s a waste of time and funds,” Kelly said Candice Kelly, a Naples resident of 46 years.

She criticized the plan as a waste of time and funds and said Kirk did not deserve the recognition.

According to a county spokesperson, there are four memorial stretches of road in Collier County, all of which honor people who served the community, including a fallen Florida Highway Patrol trooper, a former county commissioner, and a local restaurant owner.

“If anything, he was someone I think spread hatred, and I’m not scared to say so because it’s the facts,” Kelly added.

However, Kirk supporters say the designation is about more than his political positions.

"This country is based on freedom of speech and the ability to express yourself without fear of any kind of retribution. I don’t consider Charlie divisive; I consider him an open-minded person who was willing to hear your point of view," said Meo.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the measure Tuesday morning following a public discussion.