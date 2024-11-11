NAPLES, Fla. — Hundereds of people gathered for Veterans Day at Cambier Park on Monday to honor the men and women who have served in the military. The event, organized by the Collier County Veterans Council, brought together dozens of veterans and their families as the community paid tribute.

Retired service members shared stories of their time in the military and reflected on the ongoing challenges veterans face after service.

“It’s still an active fight, it’s not a passive fight,” said Alexander Leoni, a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant.

Watch below to hear from local veterans:

Collier County honors veterans with tribute at Cambier Park

Leoni shared a personal story about a friend who took his own life last year, highlighting the struggles many veterans face, even in Collier County.

According to national data from 2021, suicide was the 13th-leading cause of death for veterans overall, and the second-leading cause of death among veterans under age 45-years-old.

"The largest problem that the veteran community faces is isolation," Leoni explained. "Through isolation comes depression, anxiety; the PTSD is always there. It kicks in. It leads people down a dark path."

To address this, Leoni has created a sports club called the Manganni Jungle, offering a free space for veterans in the area to find camaraderie, compete and support each other.

“It’s the best therapy," he said. "It’s a lot better for us emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually than going and seeing a psych."

Veterans in Collier County also face issues like homelessness, PTSD and the challenges of readjusting to civilian life.

Chief William Carl, with the Collier County Veterans Council, said that staying connected and informed is crucial for veterans’ well-being.

“We give them a background of hope because we’re a communication hub,” Carl said. “We get out as much information as we can to the veteran community. We’re all a brotherhood. Every one of us considers each other an extended family member."

At this year’s event, Daniel Kowal, Collier County Commissioner for District 4, announced that they’re working to make November "Veterans Appreciation Month" to give veterans some extra recognition and thanks.