Collier County GOP calls on their lawmakers to back DeSantis in Immigration Special Session

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — As Republican lawmakers head back to Tallahassee for another special session. The Collier County Republican Executive Committee is urging local state representatives to find a compromise with the governor—or face political consequences.

"We're just baffled by why the state legislature should come up with their own version on the heels of DeSantis presenting his version," said John Meo, Chairman of the Collier County GOP.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT HERE:

Collier County GOP calls on state lawmakers to back DeSantis amid immigration gridlock

The ongoing battle began last month when the Republican-led Florida Legislature rejected DeSantis' immigration proposal, instead advancing their own version, which seeks to shift immigration enforcement power from the governor to the state’s agriculture commissioner.

The Collier County Republican Executive Committee said they reviewed both immigration proposals and agreed by a nearly unanimous vote that Governor DeSantis pitch was stronger.

At the heart of the debate is a question of who can best enforce former President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda. While state lawmakers argue that their bill takes a tougher stance, Meo believes that elected officials should align with DeSantis and listen to their constituents.

"Remember what their title is. They're representatives of the people of this county. And as a representative, I think you should listen to the voice of the people," Meo said.

The CCREC's approved a resolution calling on local state lawmakers—Rep. Yvette Benarroch, Rep. Lauren Melo, Rep. Adam Botana, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo—to work with DeSantis’ on a compromise to the bill. Meo warned that failure to do so could result in formal censure.

The full text of the immigration resolution can be viewed here.

"This is an important issue with Governor DeSantis," Meo said. "If there's no response or their response is opposite, then the formal censure will take place, and they'll know on the record that they've been censured by the citizens of this county," he added.

Fox 4 reached out to all of the state representatives from Collier County. Benarroch, who represents District 81, responded in a statement to Fox 4:

“Our country is facing an unprecedented crisis at the border, and illegal immigration remains one of the most pressing issues of our time," Benarroch said. "Here in Florida, the Legislature is committed to supporting President Trump’s strong stance on securing the border, upholding the rule of law, and doing everything we can to protect our state. I’m confident that Florida Republicans, working alongside Speaker Perez, Senate President Albritton, and Governor DeSantis, will deliver the most aggressive and effective bill in the nation to crack down on illegal immigration and keep our state, and country, safe.”

Lawmakers have until the end of March to finalize a plan.